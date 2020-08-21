'Room to expand': Castle Rock Scrub Shop moves to Kelso for upsize

Although she was limited on space and she didn’t have much exterior signage, the lease agreement “got my foot in the door, and it got me out there,” Brindley said. She used the little spot as a foundation from which to grow her business.

And grow she did. About a year into her lease, Brindley outgrew the space and started searching for a bigger shop. In June she found a 1,200-square-foot building for lease in Kelso, and she snatched it up.

Similar to her setup with Murfitt, Brindley’s shop houses another business inside. Healing Hands Reiki, which used to operate out of the owner’s Cowlitz County home, opened inside the scrub shop when Brindley did.

Shoppers can get new scrubs and a massage, all in the same place, Brindley joked.

Since opening in the Kelso site Aug. 1, Brindley has expanded her stock. She has half a dozen racks of patterned scrubs across about six racks, and the back wall of the shop is filled with medical uniforms for the nursing programs at Lower Columbia College and Centralia Community College.

She said she plans to add even more new products in the coming weeks, including expanding her stock for college training programs.