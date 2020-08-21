'Room to expand': Castle Rock Scrub Shop moves to Kelso for upsize

One hundred twenty square feet and one year’s time was all Kathleen Brindley needed to turn a startup idea into a full-fledged business.
Brindley, 61, started the Castle Rock Scrub Shop in May 2019 by operating out of a tiny space leased inside another local business. This month she moved her shop into its own storefront in Kelso, increasing her size “almost tenfold.”
“I have room to expand. ... I have room to add three more racks up front,” Brindley said.
A former medical transcriptionist and the mother of an aspiring nurse, Brindley said she wanted to open a shop locally to help other medical professionals buy uniforms they loved without having to drive a long way. Brindley, a Castle Rock resident, originally envisioned opening her own storefront in her own community.
However, when she started looking for a place to rent in spring 2019, she wasn’t able to find a suitable vacancy. At the time, only three of the 110 shops in Castle Rock were vacant, and none fit her needs.
Brindley posed the problem to the local business association, and Kari Murfitt, owner of Greener Futures, offered to lease Brindley a 120-square-foot spot in her store in Downtown Castle Rock.
Although she was limited on space and she didn’t have much exterior signage, the lease agreement “got my foot in the door, and it got me out there,” Brindley said. She used the little spot as a foundation from which to grow her business.
And grow she did. About a year into her lease, Brindley outgrew the space and started searching for a bigger shop. In June she found a 1,200-square-foot building for lease in Kelso, and she snatched it up.
Similar to her setup with Murfitt, Brindley’s shop houses another business inside. Healing Hands Reiki, which used to operate out of the owner’s Cowlitz County home, opened inside the scrub shop when Brindley did.
Shoppers can get new scrubs and a massage, all in the same place, Brindley joked.
Since opening in the Kelso site Aug. 1, Brindley has expanded her stock. She has half a dozen racks of patterned scrubs across about six racks, and the back wall of the shop is filled with medical uniforms for the nursing programs at Lower Columbia College and Centralia Community College.
She said she plans to add even more new products in the coming weeks, including expanding her stock for college training programs.
Brindley’s store is the only medical scrub shop she knows of between Vancouver and Olympia, she said. Workers can buy scrubs from Walmart, but usually the material is lower quality than in a dedicated shop.
“I’ve also had a couple gals come in from a nail salon that like to work with these because they are easier to clean,” Brindley said.
The new location boosted interest in the shop because it cuts back even more on the drive-time for workers in Longview and Kelso. Brindley said she’s “seen mostly new faces” since moving to Kelso.
“It’s easier to get to. ... Even though it was a short drive in Castle Rock, people still had to commute.”
Despite the new address, Brindley said she’s keeping Castle Rock in the scrub shop. It’s what her old customers are familiar with, and it’s simpler for her as the owner to skip the name-change paperwork.
Brindley takes special orders, and she is willing to open the shop by appointment for customers who can’t make it in during regular business hours.
“I always tell my customers, ‘I’m here if you need anything.’”
