Rollover crash in Kelso sends one to hospital

An early morning rollover accident in Kelso sent one man to the hospital with traumatic injuries.
According to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters responded at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday to a rollover accident in the 700 block of North Seventh Avenue.
They used heavy extrication tools to free the 51-year-old male driver from his truck before bringing him to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center for traumatic injuries. He was alone in the vehicle, police said.
A fire engine, a ladder truck, a medic unit and a chief officer responded to the call, along with Kelso police and a Cowlitz County Sheriff deputy, the press release said. The cause of the accident had not been determined Wednesday.
