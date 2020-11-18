 Skip to main content
Rollover crash in Kelso sends one to hospital
Rollover crash in Kelso sends one to hospital

According to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters responded at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday to a rollover accident in the 700 block of North Seventh Avenue.

An early morning rollover accident in Kelso sent one man to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

They used heavy extrication tools to free the 51-year-old male driver from his truck before bringing him to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center for traumatic injuries. He was alone in the vehicle, police said.

A fire engine, a ladder truck, a medic unit and a chief officer responded to the call, along with Kelso police and a Cowlitz County Sheriff deputy, the press release said. The cause of the accident had not been determined Wednesday.

