Rollover accident sends five teens to hospital

Five teenagers are in the hospital — including two who were flown by Lifeflight to Vancouver — following a rollover accident just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Holcomb Road in Kelso.

According to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release, the vehicle rolled multiple times before catching fire and coming to rest against a parked vehicle in a residential driveway. Several of the teenagers were ejected from the vehicle and had significant injuries, according to the release.

Two of the teenagers were in critical condition and flown on Lifeflight to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. Three others were taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center in Longview. No further information about their conditions was available Tuesday.

Information about the cause of the accident was not included in the press release, nor were additional details about the teenagers.

Multiple agencies responded to the accident. Cowlitz 2 sent one fire engine, one ladder truck, two ambulances and two battalion chiefs. Cowlitz Fire District 5 in Kalama and Fire District 6 in Castle Rock each sent one ambulance, and a rescue unit from Fire District 6 managed the landing zone for the two Lifeflight helicopters.

Love 3 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.