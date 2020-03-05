Rollover accident blocked southbound I-5 near Toutle River rest area

A vehicle rollover accident Wednesday afternoon was blocking one lane of southbound Interstate 5 near the Toutle River rest area, according to police scanner traffic.
You have free articles remaining.
The rollover happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday and originally blocked all three lanes. It was unclear whether anyone was injured.
By 3:45 p.m., two lanes had been cleared and traffic was moving through the area, according to Washington Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kathryn Garcia-Stackpole.
Further details were unavailable at press time.