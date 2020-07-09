Rolling with the times: Longview First Christian starts drive-up prayer

“Weekly communion is very important to us. We have an open table, so anyone can come,” Fox said.

Whitney, who has been attending the First Christian Church for seven years, said it was important for people who had not been able to gather to pray and receive communion.

Fox said the church had hoped to resume in-person services last Sunday, but it scrapped that plan after Gov. Jay Inslee’s pause on phase changes.

“It is what it is,” Fox said. “We want to be safe so we decided to go for this.”

Last Sunday was the first drive-up prayer and communion, she said, and while a half-dozen people actually stopped for the prayer and communion, many others waved or honked as they drove by. Some were from her congregation, she said, but others were just from the neighborhood.

Fox wanted to hold the drive-up service because in talking with people, she said taking communion was what they missed the most besides fellowship.

And sitting in front of the church with a camp chair and a large “curbside prayer” flag, Fox said the service also helps make the church more visible to the community.