If you go

What: Southwest Washington Fair.

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday, Aug. 19; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.

Where: Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 1909 S. Gold St., Centralia.

Cost: $10 for adults, $4 for children 6-12 and people 65 and older, and free for ages 5 and under when purchased online by Sunday. $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and people 65 and older, free for ages 5 and under when purchased at the gate. All-day-carnival-ride passes are $30 when purchased in advance and $37 at the gate.

Info: 360-740-1495 or southwestwashingtonfair.org