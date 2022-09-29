Robin Baker celebrates working at Longview's Koelsch Communities for 46 years. But she's not retiring yet.

When Robin Baker arrived to her first housekeeping job interview in 1976, she didn’t expect she would start immediately — still in her heels — or that she would be working for the same company 46 years later.

More than two dozen current and former Koelsch Communities staff celebrated Baker’s long tenure at the company with a surprise party Wednesday at the Delaware Plaza in Longview, where Baker works as housekeeping manager and receptionist.

“I was very surprised. I appreciate it,” Baker said. “The Koelsch family has been wonderful to work with because they really care too, and show it.”

Koelsch Communities, founded in Kelso in 1958, operates 39 assisted living, senior independent living and memory care facilities in eight states. Longview locations include Delaware Plaza, Canterbury Inn, Canterbury Park and Canterbury Gardens.

Chehara Green, Delaware Plaza executive director, said it was hard to hide the surprise from Baker.

“Robin is just an amazing person who knows and loves everyone,” Green said. “She has a heart of gold.”

Diane Craft, community liaison, said she’s enjoyed working with Baker for 24 years, in part because of her long history with the company.

“Really her passion is the residents,” Craft said. “To work with her and her standards makes work a place you just want to be.”

Craft said the Wednesday party was like a family reunion, including former and current employees, many who have worked at the company for more than 20 years.

“We’re grateful to those with any length of time,” said CEO Aaron Koelsch. “Forty-six years is absolutely unheard of.”

Koelsch’s mother, Alice, first hired Baker when the family owned the Frontier nursing home. After the family sold the nursing home in the late 1980s, Baker moved to the Canterbury Inn and has floated between the company’s four Longview properties.

Baker said she sought out the job after her kids started attending school full time.

“I wanted something to do,” she said. “It worked out well. I like the residents.”

Eleven of Baker’s former colleagues at the party voiced their appreciation for her and shared memories of their shared work history.

Bonnie Sethre said she met Baker about 35 years ago when she started working at Frontier, and later hired Baker as the head of housekeeping and laundry for the Canterbury Inn before it opened. Sethre said she and Baker created the policies and procedures for cleaning from scratch.

“It was a challenge, but it was a lot of fun, too,” Sethre said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Gretchen Niemi, former director of community relations, said she and Baker worked well together and became friends. Niemi said Baker was good at listening to families and establishing trust with them.

“We were so lucky to have you,” Niemi told Baker. “You deserve all this and more.”

Baker said she’s stuck with Koelsch because of the founders’ and company’s high standards and focus on putting the residents first.

Since her husband died a few years ago and her kids are still working in the area, Baker said she has no immediate plans for retirement.

“I’m going to keep going one day at a time,” she said.