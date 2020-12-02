Robert Huhta officially named Longview Police Chief

After serving as interim police chief for three months, Robert Huhta was named Longview Police Chief Wednesday.

“I am humbled to be named the Longview Chief of Police. It is truly an honor to lead this great department as we strive to continue to provide the best service possible to our fellow citizens,” Huhta said in a Wednesday press release.

The change from interim to permanent took effect Monday. The Longview Police Department is the largest law enforcement agency in Cowlitz County, with 59 commissioned employees in 2019.

Huhta has “a long and distinguished history with the Longview Police Department” that stretches over 24 years, according to a city press release. He started as a college cadet in 1996, then moved to a reserve police officer, community services officer and then a commissioned police officer.

He “continued his climb through the ranks” by becoming a patrol sergeant, a street crimes unit sergeant and then a captain, the press release said. He was a captain for 10 years before he was appointed interim police chief.