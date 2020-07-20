Robert Huhta named interim Longview Police Chief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Longview on Monday appointed Police Captain Robert Huhta to be interim police chief when current Chief Jim Duscha retires in mid-August.

Huhta, who has been a captain with the department since 2010, began his 24-year law enforcement career at LPD, starting in 1996 as a college cadet. He also currently serves as Deputy Incident Commander of the Cowlitz County Incident Management Team responsible for coordinating the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Robert is a highly dedicated law enforcement professional, has shown himself to be a proven leader, possesses a strong work ethic and is well respected both from within and outside the department," City Manager Kurt Sacha said in a prepared statement.

This story will be updated.

