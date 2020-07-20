Robert Huhta named interim Longview Police Chief

The City of Longview on Monday appointed Police Captain Robert Huhta to be interim police chief when current Chief Jim Duscha retires in mid-August.
Huhta, who has been a captain with the department since 2010, began his 24-year law enforcement career at LPD, starting in 1996 as a college cadet. He also currently serves as Deputy Incident Commander of the Cowlitz County Incident Management Team responsible for coordinating the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Robert is a highly dedicated law enforcement professional, has shown himself to be a proven leader, possesses a strong work ethic and is well respected both from within and outside the department," City Manager Kurt Sacha said in a prepared statement.
This story will be updated.
