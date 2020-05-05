Robert Altenhof, former judge and "absolute gentlemen," dies at 87

Having a judge for a dad meant her friends would occasionally go in front of him when they got in trouble, Altenhof-Long said.

And "it was terrifying to appear before him" in court, she said. "He loved being a judge and took it very seriously. He very seriously wanted to not see you again. … He loved to lecture people that needed it. He was not unaware of the terror he could put in hearts."

But one of his favorite responsibilities was officiating weddings, including her own, Altenhof-Long said. It let him smile a bit more and beat "doing yard work all day" on the weekends.

Altenhof was infamous among his staff for his messy office, filled with foot-tall stacks of documents covering nearly every inch of space and spilling onto the floor.

"There was stuff everywhere," recalled District Court Administrator Dee Wirkkala, who worked with Altenhof for about 10 years. "But if you needed something, he knew right where to get it. Even behind the bench he had stacks and stacks of legal pads he took notes in. If you had a question, he’d go down, pull it out … and say, 'On this day, so and so said this.' "

On the bench, Altenhof listened intently and never cut people off or told them “that’s enough,” Wirkkala said.