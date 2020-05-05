Robert Altenhof, former judge and "absolute gentlemen," dies at 87

Former Cowlitz County District Court Judge Robert Altenhof, a patient and thoughtful legal mind who served nearly 20 years on the bench, died peacefully Sunday at the age of 87.
"He was always an absolute gentlemen," said retired District Court Judge Ed Putka, Altenhof's successor on the court.
"He was patient and would listen to everybody. He just didn’t get flustered. He had a good, deliberate and calm sort of demeanor."
Altenhof, a survivor of childhood polio, died of natural causes related to the weakening of his lungs from the disease, his daughter Kate Altenhof-Long said. He had lived at Longview's Canterbury Inn assisted living facility since March 2018.
Thanks to the "above and beyond" work by the staff there, Altenhof-Long and her sister were able to spend several days with him before he died despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He was well-liked by the other residents, who even voted him "Valentine King" last year, she said.
Altenhof was an inquisitive listener who loved getting to know people and reading, Altenhof-Long said. He had a knack for remembering names and relationships and had a keen understanding of local history and politics.
During his 19 years on the bench, he adjudicated matters from weddings to traffic offenses and misdemeanors.
Having a judge for a dad meant her friends would occasionally go in front of him when they got in trouble, Altenhof-Long said.
And "it was terrifying to appear before him" in court, she said. "He loved being a judge and took it very seriously. He very seriously wanted to not see you again. … He loved to lecture people that needed it. He was not unaware of the terror he could put in hearts."
But one of his favorite responsibilities was officiating weddings, including her own, Altenhof-Long said. It let him smile a bit more and beat "doing yard work all day" on the weekends.
Altenhof was infamous among his staff for his messy office, filled with foot-tall stacks of documents covering nearly every inch of space and spilling onto the floor.
"There was stuff everywhere," recalled District Court Administrator Dee Wirkkala, who worked with Altenhof for about 10 years. "But if you needed something, he knew right where to get it. Even behind the bench he had stacks and stacks of legal pads he took notes in. If you had a question, he’d go down, pull it out … and say, 'On this day, so and so said this.' "
On the bench, Altenhof listened intently and never cut people off or told them “that’s enough,” Wirkkala said.
"He was fantastic to work for," Wirkkala said. "He very much worried about the staff and always wanted to take care of us."
A Pittsburgh native, Altenhof contracted polio at 13 and went to a home for crippled children to recover, Altenhof-Long said. To her surprise, he recalled the home fondly when she recently asked about it and could still name the people he met there 70 years earlier.
Later, as an impoverished student who survived by his benevolent boarding house owner and tea and cookies served at a cathedral, Altenhof earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Pittsburgh in 1954. He graduated with a master's degree in library science at Carnegie Mellon University a year later.
After moving "sight unseen" to work in a library at San Jose State University, Altenhof met his wife-to-be, Barrie, who grew up in Longview and who was also a polio survivor, Altenhof-Long said. They married in 1963 and saved up to send Robert to law school at the University of California at Berkeley, from where he graduated in 1966.
They moved to Longview after Altenhof graduated, where he spent four years in private practice and a 10-year stint as Kelso's assistant city attorney. In 1981, county commissioners appointed him to the District Court bench to serve out the remainder of preceding judge Ferris Albers' term.
Altenhof served four full terms before retiring near the end of his fifth at the age of 67, and continued to judge the occasional case on a pro tem basis after his retirement.
"You can pro tem until you’re 75, and they figure your brains are scrambled by then, although his brains never got scrambled," Putka said. "He was pretty sharp all the way to the end."
He also served on the boards of the Columbia Theatre and the Longview Public Library.
"Judge Altenhof was one of the most well-liked and respected judges in this county," Cowlitz County's chief criminal deputy prosecutor Tom Ladouceur said in an e-mail Tuesday. "He was an extremely kind and thoughtful person. He was no different in court than he was out-of-court – patient, friendly, and soft-spoken."
Despite polio's effect on his muscles and lungs, Altenhof remained active throughout his life, Altenhof-Long said. He and his wife traveled about a dozen times to Europe, and he didn't let age nor his condition slow him down.
"He’s so easy going … (and) he never sat," Altenhof-Long said. "If you’re going somewhere, he wanted to go too."
Altenhof was always reading four or five books at a time, and was such an insatiable bibliophile that during his last two years at the Canterbury Inn, Longview library staff were delivering "bags of books" handpicked for him to read, Altenhof-Long said.
His is survived by his children, Ellie Slabodnik (Robert) of Sedro-Woolley and Kate Altenhof-Long (Cameron) of Vancouver. Also surviving are his four grandchildren: Zoe Slabodnik and Erin, Maggie and James Altenhof-Long.
Altenhof was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Margaret Altenhof; his wife Barrie Altenhof; his parents-in-law Bill and Edna Clarke; and his daughter Molly Altenhof, who died in a train collision in 1987.
When social distancing restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted, his service will be at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Altenhof-Long said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.