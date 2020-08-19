Road work to close Tennant Way off-ramp at Third Avenue on Thursday night

Return to homepage ×
The SR 432/SR 411 (Tennant Way and Third Avenue) off-ramp will close from 8 pm. on Thursday, Aug. 20 and reopen at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 while road crews install a fire hydrant system,.
Intermittent one-lane closures on Third Avenue should be anticipated as well. Although traffic will be detoured, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
