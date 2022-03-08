Road work scheduled in West Longview Wednesday

Crews are scheduled to pave the roads in the 2400 block of 46th Avenue in West Longview from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to cover new sewer facilities.
City of Longview staff say motorists should expect heavy truck traffic and delays.
