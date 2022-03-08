 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road work scheduled in West Longview Wednesday

Road work

Crews are scheduled to pave the roads in the 2400 block of 46th Avenue in West Longview from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to cover new sewer facilities.

City of Longview staff say motorists should expect heavy truck traffic and delays. 

