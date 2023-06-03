Drivers using state Route 503 through Ariel and Cougar should expect delays next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Maintenance crews will begin installing a new culvert under a portion of SR 503 at milepost 37 near Yale Lake. The project is designed to help preserve the roadway and improve safety by redirecting excessive water away from the highway during heavy rainstorms, according to the department.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, crews will reduce SR 503 to a single lane with flaggers alternating traffic. The reduction to one lane will begin at 7 a.m. daily on Tuesday through Friday. All lanes will reopen daily by 4:30 p.m.