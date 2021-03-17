Road will be built to access debris dam at Spirit Lake for flood control measures

When Mount. St. Helens erupted in 1980, debris blocked the historic outflow of the lake, raising the water level 200 feet. Engineers built a tunnel in 1985 to drain the lake and prevent a catastrophic flood, but the 35-year-old tunnel needs repairs and upgrades, such as adding a second safety gate with emergency features.

The four or five year construction project will have four phases, Strebig said. Construction only can be done from June through October due to weather conditions.

The plan

Phase 1 will take two to three years to complete and will include building the temporary access road, the staging areas and dredging about 7,100 cubic yards of spoils from the intake channel, which will be placed elsewhere in the lake.

The barge loading facility on the shoreline and the upland staging area will mostly fall into the footprint of the old pump area, where the Army Corps of Engineers operated 20 diesel engine powered pumps that transported water from Spirit Lake into a pipeline and stilling basin in the 1980s.

The access road will follow the older road, with only about 1.4 miles of new road construction, to “minimize new ground disturbance to the extent possible.” Portions of the old roadbed still are in use as the Truman Trail.