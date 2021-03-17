Road will be built to access debris dam at Spirit Lake for flood control measures

Work to repair a failing intake gate at Spirit Lake will start this summer, briefly closing portions of the Truman Trail and re-establishing a 1980s-era access road to the site.
Repairs are intended to protect downstream communities from potentially catastrophic flooding.
The U.S. Forest Service handed down its final decision on the project Tuesday evening, choosing to build a 3.4-mile access road from Windy Ridge to the old pump station near the lake to complete the multi-million dollar project.
While researchers on the Pumice Plain have expressed concern the road will disturb projects, some of which have been running for decades, Gifford Pinchot National Forest Supervisor Eric Veatch wrote in his decision, “there is a need to ensure the protection of public safety, health, property and the environment from a catastrophic breach of the Spirit Lake natural debris blockage.”
“Currently, (downstream communities’) safety relative to the stability of the debris blockage is based on assumptions derived from 35-year old data,” he said. “Citizens of these communities are living and working downstream from a poorly understood natural debris blockage that utilizes a dated tunnel outlet infrastructure system that is subject to failure.”
The project previously had been estimated by the U.S. Corps of Engineers to cost between $5 million and $15 million, but Spirit Lake Project Manager Chris Strebig said the estimate is outdated and a new one won't be available until contracts are sought.
The project is estimated to affect 4% of the designated 3,840 acre Class 1 Research Area, which includes 25 individual research plots. Researchers have said they not only fear that the road and drilling will disturb research plots, but broader risks include introducing invasive plant species to the natural laboratory and invite illegal use of the area, which is closed to the public to protect the research.
Devastating potential
If the intake gate failed, it would release over 506 million cubic yards of water, enough to cover 314,000 football fields a foot deep. It also would spew out 2.4 billion cubic yards of sediment, which would rival the devastating mudflows of the original eruption.
Veach said a flood would inundate the Port of Longview for several months and temporarily close the ports of Portland, Vancouver and Kalama, as well as the railroad and Interstate 5. It also would flood out towns in the Cowlitz and Toutle river valleys.
There is an estimated $3.65 billion of property value in the potentially affected area, he said.
“I recognize that this decision may have short- and long-term consequences to some of the research occurring on the Pumice Plain,” Veach said. “My team and I have made every effort to design a project that reflects a balance between public safety concerns and effects to ongoing research.”
When Mount. St. Helens erupted in 1980, debris blocked the historic outflow of the lake, raising the water level 200 feet. Engineers built a tunnel in 1985 to drain the lake and prevent a catastrophic flood, but the 35-year-old tunnel needs repairs and upgrades, such as adding a second safety gate with emergency features.
The four or five year construction project will have four phases, Strebig said. Construction only can be done from June through October due to weather conditions.
The plan
Phase 1 will take two to three years to complete and will include building the temporary access road, the staging areas and dredging about 7,100 cubic yards of spoils from the intake channel, which will be placed elsewhere in the lake.
The barge loading facility on the shoreline and the upland staging area will mostly fall into the footprint of the old pump area, where the Army Corps of Engineers operated 20 diesel engine powered pumps that transported water from Spirit Lake into a pipeline and stilling basin in the 1980s.
The access road will follow the older road, with only about 1.4 miles of new road construction, to “minimize new ground disturbance to the extent possible.” Portions of the old roadbed still are in use as the Truman Trail.
Phase 2 will last a year and include construction of a cofferdam, a watertight enclosure pumped dry to permit construction work below the waterline, and construction of the new gate. Strebig said the gate upgrade has to happen in one summer and is not just a replacement, but is "bringing things up to today’s standards.”
Phase 3 will occur throughout phase 2 and include geotechnical research and core sampling, while the final phase is rehabilitation of the areas.
Core sampling would occur at about 30 locations within the same footprint of the 1982–1983 drilling site. Strebig said the drilling will provide important information about how much erosion of the ash layers is occurring, as well as groundwater movement. The data will be used to inform decisions about safe lake levels.
Afterward, seismic sensors will be placed in the drilled holes.
Limited public access
About 20% to 30% of the construction will be visible from the Windy Ridge viewing platform, and public trail access to 3 miles of the Truman Trail will be closed or partially closed during construction.
While some researchers preferred a different proposed action plan that would require less temporary road construction, Veach said it would require extensive helicopter use, which “would introduce substantially more exposure and risk to personnel” and cause the project to take longer.
In addition to the helicopter use, the alternate option would not reuse old staging areas and would require untouched shoreline at Duck Bay to be developed.
Veach said the geotechnical core sampling and monitoring the Corps of Engineers plans to do also could benefit researchers, providing information on groundwater, seismic impacts, internal erosion, soil stratification and geology of the blockage.
The Yakama Nation and Cowlitz Indian Tribe both were consulted about the project, and the Forest Service and Corps will continue to work with them during construction, Veach said.
The mitigation for the tribes will includes three elements: establishment of a tribal use site, development of a new interpretive film and an updated ethnographic report.