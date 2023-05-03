Other national forest openings

Other recreation sites in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest will open in the coming weeks and months as weather conditions improve.

Ape Cave Interpretive Site will reopen for the season on May 18, weather permitting. Visitors must reserve timed tickets, available at www.recreation.gov/timed-entry/10086990.

To park at Ape Cave, visitors must have a Northwest Forest Pass, America the Beautiful Pass or purchase a $5 day pass on site with cash or check.

Lewis River Recreation Area visitors must also reserve parking tickets during peak visitor season from June 15 to Sept. 6. Tickets are available at www.recreation.gov/timed-entry/10087203 and printed prior to arrival. Currently, 80% of the reserved tickets are available, and the remaining 20% of the tickets will be released on a rolling basis, two days in advance of each calendar day.