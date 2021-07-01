Road striping project starting in Woodland Bottoms, Green Mountain Road

Cowlitz County drivers may see delays starting July 7 near Kalama and Woodland for road striping.

According to a Cowlitz County Department of Public Works press release, drivers "may encounter slow moving paint striping trucks" on county roads in the Woodland Bottoms area and Green Mountain Road from Woodland to Kalama.

Drivers who encounter the lead buffer truck should wait until the last truck has passed before entering the roadway, and drivers should not cross wet paint lines, the press release said, as it is unlawful to drive across freshly applied markings.

If vehicles need to exit the roadway, they should do so slowly at a 90-degree angle. Paint drying times depend on weather, but generally dries within five minutes.

The painting schedule for additional roads will be released as it becomes available, and the 2021 striping program is expected to continue into mid-August, the press release said.

