Road improvements to cause slight end of week delays in Kelso, Kalama
Road work STOCK

Cowlitz County road improvements will cause slight delays in Kelso on Thursday and Kalama on Friday, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.

Contractors will be stripping roads in the Kelso area Thursday to prepare them for resealing, a press release said. Meanwhile, the overlay paving in Castle Rock will finish Thursday and is scheduled to start in Kalama on Friday, the press release said. There may be slight delays, and the press release cautioned drivers to use caution.

“We would like you, and the road crews, to return home safely,” the press release said.

