Riverkeeper asks judge to reject federal permits for Kalama methanol plant

Riverkeeper filed a lawsuit against the decision Nov. 12, 2019, on the basis of an inadequate environmental assessment.

“The Corps considered less than half of the estimated greenhouse gas emissions caused by the project in its environmental review — the one million tons each year that will come directly from the refining process in Washington State,” Riverkeeper wrote.

According to Riverkeeper, the Corps did not consider emissions from increased natural gas production and transportation, shipping methanol to China, the use of methanol for fuel and the production of olefin (a type of petrochemical that can be used to make plastic.) Also, the Corps should have completed a full environmental impact statement, but it “ignored many of the project’s impacts” to use a “truncated” environmental assessment instead, Riverkeeper wrote.

Northwest Innovation Works wants to build the methanol plant at the Port of Kalama to convert natural gas to methanol to be shipped to China to make plastic. The company says the plant would create about 200 permanent jobs, generate millions in local property and sales taxes and train a new generation of workers.