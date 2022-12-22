 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

RiverCities Transit to run on reduced routes during the holidays

Empty RiverCities Transit bus stop

A RiverCities bus pulls up to the empty stop in front of PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in August 2021. 

 Marissa Heffernan

RiverCities Transit and RiverCities Lift plan to run on a reduced scheduled during the holidays.

On Saturday, which is Christmas Eve, buses will run on the Saturday schedule, in which several routes do not have service. 

On Monday, the day after Christmas, buses will run on the Saturday schedule and the transit center will be closed.

On Monday, Jan. 2, the day after New Year's Day, buses will also run on the Saturday schedule and the transit center will be closed.

View route schedules at rctransit.org.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

