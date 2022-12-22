RiverCities Transit to run on reduced routes during the holidays

RiverCities Transit and RiverCities Lift plan to run on a reduced scheduled during the holidays.

On Saturday, which is Christmas Eve, buses will run on the Saturday schedule, in which several routes do not have service.

On Monday, the day after Christmas, buses will run on the Saturday schedule and the transit center will be closed.

On Monday, Jan. 2, the day after New Year's Day, buses will also run on the Saturday schedule and the transit center will be closed.

View route schedules at rctransit.org.