RiverCities Transit to reinstate bus fairs Aug. 3

Beginning Aug. 3, RiverCities Transit will resume fare collection and a regular Monday through Saturday service schedule.

Customers can purchase passes at the Transit Center and Kelso City Hall. The Transit Center lobby will re-open at 8 a.m. July 27, and up to five customers will be allowed inside at a time.

Lobby seating and the restrooms will not be available until further notice, according to a news release.

RiverCities Transit suspended fares on March 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, ridership has begun to increase since then, according to a news release.

Reinstating regular service will allow passengers to spread out their essential trips during the less busy travel times between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the release says.

Vehicle loads also have been reduced to allow no more than 10 passengers on the bus to encourage social distancing while riding. Face coverings are required by state mandate with some exceptions, according to the release.

Front door boarding resumes in August, and riders are encouraged to exit through rear doors. RiverCities Transit staff installed plastic panels to protect drivers and passengers at the front door where fares are collected.

Route schedules, maps, and fare information are available on the RiverCities website www.rctransit.org.

