 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RiverCities Transit to reduce weekday service, temporarily cut Saturday
0 comments
breaking alert top story

RiverCities Transit to reduce weekday service, temporarily cut Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
RiverCities Transit

RiverCities Transit will reduce services on all routes and temporarily eliminate Saturday services due to staffing shortages effective Dec. 28, it announced Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All routes will follow the Saturday schedule Monday through Friday with some additional service on Route 45, according to a press release. Staff are working on updating the website and trip planner to reflect the new level of service.

Route 45 makes stops between Longview and Kelso near points of interest like the post office, shopping centers, the courthouse, and other public offices.

However, RiverCities LIFT paratransit service will continue to be available Monday through Saturday and those unable to access essential services and jobs due to these reductions are encouraged to contact RCT at 360-442-5663 or customerservice@rctransit.org, the press release said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News