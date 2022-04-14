RiverCities Transit to offer new route from Longview to north Lexington in May

People will have an option to travel to and from Longview and Lexington on public transportation this spring.

RiverCities Transit announced Thursday a new route will span from the Longview Transit Center on 12th Avenue to the north end of Lexington, along State Route 411, starting May 2.

The route with run Mondays through Saturdays and offer American with Disability Act services. Scheduled stops run as early as 7:20 a.m. on weekdays and 9:20 a.m. on Saturdays, and as late as 6:35 p.m. on weekdays and 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Drivers will pick up passengers at designated bus stops with signs, as well as a dozen locations without signs. People can be picked up in these less official stops by waving their arms or a flashlight, RiverCities Transit reports.

The new route, called Route 411, was funded by a state grant in the 2019-21 biennium budget, which paid for miniature buses with lift equipment and two years of operations.

RiverCities Transit is holding open houses to discuss the route with people from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lexington Elementary School, 200 Boardwalk Way, Kelso; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21 at the Longview Transit Center, 1135 12th Ave., Longview.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.