RiverCities Transit to launch Route 46 Monday, give free fare

RiverCities Transit will launch Route 46 Monday, providing half-hour service during peak weekday hours to popular stops in Longview and Kelso.
According to a RiverCities Transit press release, the route will increase frequency to the most popular established stops between Longview and Kelso and provide a one-seat ride from north and central Kelso to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, the Seventh Avenue Wal-Mart and downtown Longview.
The route will run from 11:50 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. RiverCities will run fare free Sept. 13 through Sept. 18 to introduce Route 46.
