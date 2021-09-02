 Skip to main content
RiverCities Transit to launch Route 46 Monday, give free fare
Empty RiverCities Transit bus stop

A RiverCities bus pulls up to the empty stop in front of PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on Aug. 12.

 Marissa Heffernan

RiverCities Transit will launch Route 46 Monday, providing half-hour service during peak weekday hours to popular stops in Longview and Kelso.

According to a RiverCities Transit press release, the route will increase frequency to the most popular established stops between Longview and Kelso and provide a one-seat ride from north and central Kelso to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, the Seventh Avenue Wal-Mart and downtown Longview.

The route will run from 11:50 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. RiverCities will run fare free Sept. 13 through Sept. 18 to introduce Route 46.

