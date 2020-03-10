RiverCities Transit to hold re-opening ceremony Monday

RiverCities Transit will celebrate the re-opening of the new Downtown Transit Center at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. will be followed by a tour of the new building, according to a press release.

Improvements included making drive aisles and berths more efficient and safe, adding new passenger shelters, more efficient site lighting and site fencing, according to the transit agency.

The project was largely funded by a $4.1 million grants from the Federal Transit Administration and the Federal Highway Administration, with local matching funds provided by the local transit sales tax.

Parking is limited, so the visitors are encouraged to consider carpooling, biking or riding transit to the event, which will take place at 1135 12th Ave.

