RiverCities Transit to hold re-opening ceremony Monday

Improvements included making drive aisles and berths more efficient and safe, adding new passenger shelters, more efficient site lighting and site fencing, according to the transit agency.
The project was largely funded by a $4.1 million grants from the Federal Transit Administration and the Federal Highway Administration, with local matching funds provided by the local transit sales tax.
Parking is limited, so the visitors are encouraged to consider carpooling, biking or riding transit to the event, which will take place at 1135 12th Ave.
RiverCities Transit riders shuffle on and off a bus at the new $4 million transit center on 12th avenue in Longview on Wednesday after the center opened for business that morning. The center is expected to provide a safer passenger experience and increase operational efficiency, according to transit officials. "It's nice to see some modernization and better lighting," said Portland resident Jeremy Hendrix, who often uses the bus when visiting family in Longview. Another passenger who didn't give her name appreciated the center's additional covered space and convenient location, but said some of the routes should also be updated for easier accessibility.