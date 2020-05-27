RiverCities Transit suspends fares for June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RiverCities Transit is extending its fare suspension through June in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency announced Wednesday.

In late March, RiverCities Transit stopped requiring riders to pay a fare or show a bus pass to protect employees and riders from COVID-19. In a press release, RiverCities Transit said Wednesday it extended that decision to "continue social distancing for our passengers and operators."

In addition, it will continue to limit the number of bus passengers to 10, require passengers to board through rear doors, wear face coverings and sit apart. It will also keep running a reduced Saturday level of service Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice, the press release said.

"RiverCities Transit continues to provide service to those that need to access essential jobs and lifeline services but urges riders to follow Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay-at-Home Order and limit their trips to keep all of our community members healthy," the press release said.

Passengers who are unable to access essential services and jobs as a result of service reductions are encouraged to contact RiverCities Transit at (360) 442-5663 or customerservice@rctransit.org.

