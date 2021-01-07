RiverCities Transit offers free youth bus pass program

Children from age 6 to 18 can ride the RiverCities Transit bus system for free this year, the Cowlitz Transit Authority announced Thursday.

The Free Youth Bus Pass program is for youth 6 to 18 years of age and is valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. It does not provide service on RiverCities Paratransit LIFT.

To sign up, go to the RiverCities Transit website and fill out the consent form. After signing the form, bring it to the Downtown Transit Center or mail it to Transit Department PO Box 128 Longview WA 98632 to get a pass.

