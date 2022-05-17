RiverCities Transit looks to end fares for riders younger than 18

Public transit agencies across Washington are shifting to offer free rides for travelers under the age of 18 this year. RiverCities Transit would start that transition with a leg up.

Since the beginning of 2020, RiverCities has been running a pilot program offering free annual bus passes to riders between the ages of 6 and 18. The pilot program was set to conclude at the end of 2022 but Transit Director Jim Seeks is asking the Cowlitz Transit Authority to make that an expanded, long-term policy.

The Washington Legislature enacted a program as part of the Move Ahead Washington transportation package earlier this year to drive transit agencies towards this change. The Legislature approved $1.45 billion in grants that transit systems will only be eligible for if they adopt a zero-fare policy for young riders.

"It would be an almost seamless thing for us to do because we already have something in place," Seeks said.

Seeks is presenting the idea to the Cowlitz Transit Authority at the May 25 board meeting. Seeks is looking for the board's approval to hold a public hearing on the change in June before adapting the policy later this year.

The policy proposal will make the free passes permanent, or at least keep it in place until the Move Ahead package expires in 2038. The passes would be expanded to include paratransit rides, in addition to the fixed bus routes, and would let students use forms of ID other than a RiverCities pass.

For the pilot program, parents signed up their kids for the annual pass. Children under the age of 5 already ride for free as long as they're with someone who pays a fee or holds their own pass.

Seeks said the agency would likely pursue a similar approach with passes that need to be renewed annually. Having renewable passes would limit their use by riders older than 18 and help RiverCities collect data about the number of young riders, which is another requirement the Legislature put in place to qualify for the funds.

"We'd need to verify something to make sure people are still around and not handing off a pass to somebody else," Seeks said.

Seeks called the youth passes a "relative success" in his summary of the policy change, given the decline in all ridership that RiverCities has seen since COVID-19 first hit the state. RiverCities has issued 718 passes over the first two and a half years of the program and provided roughly 13,700 rides.

The transit support grant program is overseen by the Washington State Department of Transportation. Funds will be divided between eligible agencies based on their operating costs.

Based on the most recent projections by WSDOT, RiverCities expects to receive around $250,000 from the first year of grants if they enact this change. Seeks said that was an easy trade-off for the fares they would lose from the youth that currently pay for rides instead of using the free pass program.

"Even if we were doing five or six times as many rides, if we were at full capacity for kids, we'd still be revenue positive on this," Seeks said.

The local share could eventually rise to more than $650,000 per year, depending on whether the transit grant remains fully funded by the Legislature and how the pool of funds is split across the state.

Transit agencies need to have the policy in place by Oct. 1 to qualify for the new grants.

