RiverCities Transit ends diesel bus requirement as it shifts toward electric buses

RiverCities Transit has taken its first step toward using electric buses by ending a requirement that all its vehicles run solely on diesel.

The Cowlitz Transit Authority voted to end the diesel-only policy during its meeting Wednesday afternoon. The transit agency plans to pursue hybrid diesel-electric buses with an upcoming round of procurements instead of the diesel biofuel that was normally sought.

“I can support going to the diesel hybrid bus in the future, but I wouldn’t want to jump right into the electrics,” said Mike Wallin, Longview council member and vice chair of the Cowlitz Transit Authority.

Transit manager Jim Seeks said the policy was put in place in 2010, when hybrid buses were just starting to become popular but were seen as unreliable. Neither he nor many of the board members knew the policy still was in place until a RiverCities employee stumbled across it recently.

Seeks said there is no plan to switch to a fully electric fleet in the near future, but ending the policy opened the door for the transition as Washington has made electric vehicles a priority issue for the next 10 years.

“There could be cost saving on diesel fuel. It’s environmentally better than running on diesel 100% of the time and we’re moving in the direction that we’re seeing the funding going,” Seeks said.

The switch to electric buses would require significant infrastructure investment for charging stations along the current RiverCities routes. Mechanics will have to be trained in handling electric engines instead of internal combustion.

There also are concerns about the reliability and range of the current technology for electric buses. Seeks recently met with the transit department in Porterville, California, and told the Transit Authority the majority of the Porterville fleet is temporarily out of service because of a charging compatibility issue.

“If the past history of hybrid vehicles is any indication, in five to 10 years they should have all the bugs worked out,” Seeks said.

RiverCities Transit is estimated to receive $1.27 million in federal transit funds through the Washington State Department of Transportation later this year. Seeks said he isn’t making plans for those funds until the money actually comes through, but the money could be used to help cover the cost of purchasing new vehicles.

