RiverCities buses, LIFT running an hour late; two routes closed

RiverCities Transit reports several bus routes and stops are closed. Those that are open are running an hour late and are on snow routes.

Route 411, which runs between the Longview Transit Center and the north end of Lexington, is closed, as well as route 46, which runs between Longview and Kelso and hits stops like the Seventh Avenue Walmart and downtown Longview.

All route 57 stops on Allen Street east of Minor Road, Corduroy Road, Sunrise Street, North 18th Avenue, Burcham Street and Crawford Street are closed. All route 33 stops on Pacific Way and Mount Solo Road are also closed.

The changes affect both buses and the organization's service for disabled users called LIFT. To view routes and schedules, visit rctransit.org.