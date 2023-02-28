Schools and public transportation are on snow routes Tuesday as meteorologists extended the area's winter weather advisory through the afternoon.

RiverCities Transit reports route 57, which connects Kelso and Longview, is on a snow route.

All stops on Allen Street in Kelso, east of Minor Road, Corduroy Road, Sunrise Street, North 18th Avenue, and Burcham Street, are closed.

The National Weather Service's Portland office reports wet snow could accumulate up to an inch through 1 p.m. along with Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County. Snow levels will vary between sea level and 1,000 feet, the office reports.

Officials say people should expect slippery roads that could affect the morning commute.

Scattered rain is forecasted locally in the late afternoon, with a low of around 26 degrees Tuesday night with patchy fog.