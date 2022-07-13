River Mile 38 to host two-day music festival as part of Bald Eagle Days in Cathlamet

CATHLAMET — A local brewery along the Columbia River is hosting a two-day music festival with eight bands as part of the annual Bald Eagle Days festival this weekend in Cathlamet.

River Mile 38 Brewing Co. kicks off the jams at noon Friday with jazz-duo Lea and Mel and closes the weekend at 8 p.m. Saturday with trip-hop performers Wylah and guests.

General Manager Allison Garcia said the small-craft brewery has held smaller music festivals in the past, but is aiming to make music "the focal point" this weekend. The brewery will serve its brews — like Proud Mary Porter and Peeled Blood Orange Hefeweizen — along with Cathlamet-based Mike's Fresh BBQ.

River Mile 38 music festival Friday Noon: Lea and Mel, jazz. 2:30 p.m.: Cloudshine, country folk. 5 p.m.: Rosetan, indie folk. 7 p.m.: The Mutineers, country rock. Saturday 1 p.m.: The Pine Hearts, Americana. 3:30 p.m.: McKenny Green Band, country rock. 6 p.m.: Wes Youssi and the County Champs, honky tonk country. 8 p.m.: Wylah and guest, trip hop.

"The reason we started hosting a music festival is because we wanted a place where people got to meet everyone in the community and really experience small-town hospitality that Cathlamet has to offer," Garcia said.

Bald Eagle Days kicks off at noon Friday with a chalk art contest at Strong Park along the Columbia River, followed by a farmers market hosted by the Elochoman Marina, located just west of River Mile 38.

Saturday's Bald Eagle events include a vendor fair at 11 a.m. on Main Street, parade at noon and fireworks show at 10 p.m. at the marina.

Bald Eagle Days schedule Friday Noon to 3 p.m.: chalk art contest, Strong Park. Noon to 9 p.m.: Music festival, River Mile 38 Brewing Co. 3 to 6 p.m.: Elochoman Marina farmers market. Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: "Art in The Park," Strong Park. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: "Reptile Roadshow," community center. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: vendor fair, Main Street. Noon: parade begins. 1 to 5 p.m.: kids' zone, Bank of the Pacific. 1 to 10 p.m.: Music festival, River Mile 38 Brewing Co. 10 p.m.: fireworks, Elochoman Marina.