Rising number of flights come through Southwest Washington Regional Airport

To see the growth in air traffic that is coming through Southwest Washington Regional Airport, just look look at June 4.
Two years ago, there were seven planes that came through the airport on that day, according to the aviation tracking website FlightAware. Last year there were 13 planes that came through.
This year saw 44 planes coming through the Kelso airport on that day last month — not only far above the summer use in previous years but enough to become the busiest day in recent history for the regional airport. Six other days in June also logged at least 40 flights through the local airport.
Airport executive director Chris Paolini said there are multiple reasons for the increased number of flights. When COVID-19 began cancelling flights and affected major commercial routes last year, smaller airports such as Southwest Washington were able to compete for the remaining business traffic. That temporary boost has continued to hold even as general air travel returns to its previous rates.
“I think the whole industry is excited and surprised by how healthy general aviation has been with private businesses and smaller flights,” Paolini said.
A second increase in traffic came in mid-April, when Cascade Air took over as the airport’s fixed-base operator through an open bid process. The base operator is the primary business manager at the airport, working on everything from fuel services to flight training and airplane rentals.
Cascade Air was incorporated as a company in February and has not previously operated an airport before winning the bid for Kelso. Owner and founder David Statham had previously been a leader for the National Wings and Armor Foundation, a nonprofit that maintains military aircraft for education and use by veterans.
“Before we were here, there wasn’t a whole lot of training taking place,” said James Wunder, assistant chief pilot for Cascade Air. “Now we have someone available throughout the day for training flights and discovery flights.”
The training flights through Cascade Air includes both aerial flight training and school courses to help pilots receive FAA certification. The company is currently completing a full remodel of the airport’s main terminal building, which Wunder said will open to the public later this summer.
One of the early actions taken by Cascade Air, as the airport operator, was a bulk purchase of jet fuel during the spring. That purchase has helped to keep the fuel cost for planes relatively low at the regional airport, drawing in even more attention from local pilots. Southwest Washington currently charges $3.59 per gallon of jet fuel, a rate roughly 15 cents cheaper per gallon than Chehalis-Centralia Airport and 30 cents cheaper than Astoria Regional Airport.
There may not be much more room for the flight numbers through the regional airport to grow. The airport’s single runway is bounded by the Cowlitz River and Three Rivers Golf Club. Paolini said the same rising oil prices affecting the auto industry has also started a scale-back by private pilots.
Paolini said that the increase in air traffic coming through the Kelso airport makes its way into the local economy, whether the planes come through for work or for flight school.
“They’re renting cars here and staying at hotels here instead of closer to other airports and eating at our restaurants. Their flights bring in tax revenue and revenue to small businesses,” Paolini said.
Southwest Washington Regional Airport is located in and owned by Kelso and managed by a regional operating board with representatives from Kelso, Longview and Cowlitz County.