Rising number of flights come through Southwest Washington Regional Airport

To see the growth in air traffic that is coming through Southwest Washington Regional Airport, just look look at June 4.

Two years ago, there were seven planes that came through the airport on that day, according to the aviation tracking website FlightAware. Last year there were 13 planes that came through.

This year saw 44 planes coming through the Kelso airport on that day last month — not only far above the summer use in previous years but enough to become the busiest day in recent history for the regional airport. Six other days in June also logged at least 40 flights through the local airport.

Airport executive director Chris Paolini said there are multiple reasons for the increased number of flights. When COVID-19 began cancelling flights and affected major commercial routes last year, smaller airports such as Southwest Washington were able to compete for the remaining business traffic. That temporary boost has continued to hold even as general air travel returns to its previous rates.

“I think the whole industry is excited and surprised by how healthy general aviation has been with private businesses and smaller flights,” Paolini said.