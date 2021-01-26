Ridgefield mass vaccination site opens "without a hitch"

The state-run COVID-19 mass vaccination site opened at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Tuesday morning and was on track to vaccinate more than 700 people per day this week, according to organizers.

After receiving the vaccine through his car window, Vancouver resident Jeff Davis said it’s “one good thing about being 65.”

Davis said he tried to get the vaccine through Kaiser Permanente but kept hearing the provider only had enough doses for those eligible under phase 1a of the state’s vaccination plan. Over the weekend, his neighbor sent him the link to the fairgrounds vaccine site registration when it went up and he “jumped on it right away,” he said.

“It’s a great relief,” Davis said after getting the vaccine.

The 2,920 appointments for this week filled up quickly over the weekend. There is no waiting list and the state hasn’t yet announced when appointments for next week will open up.

The site is one of four the state Department of Health opened this week across the state to help boost COVID-19 efforts.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall.