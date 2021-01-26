Ridgefield mass vaccination site opens "without a hitch"

The state-run COVID-19 mass vaccination site opened at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Tuesday morning and was on track to vaccinate more than 700 people per day this week, according to organizers.
After receiving the vaccine through his car window, Vancouver resident Jeff Davis said it’s “one good thing about being 65.”
Davis said he tried to get the vaccine through Kaiser Permanente but kept hearing the provider only had enough doses for those eligible under phase 1a of the state’s vaccination plan. Over the weekend, his neighbor sent him the link to the fairgrounds vaccine site registration when it went up and he “jumped on it right away,” he said.
“It’s a great relief,” Davis said after getting the vaccine.
The 2,920 appointments for this week filled up quickly over the weekend. There is no waiting list and the state hasn’t yet announced when appointments for next week will open up.
The site is one of four the state Department of Health opened this week across the state to help boost COVID-19 efforts.
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall.
Biden, calling the push a “wartime effort,” said the administration was working to buy an additional 100 million doses of each of the two approved coronavirus vaccines. He acknowledged that states in recent weeks have had to cancel tens of thousands of appointments with people seeking their first shot.
“This is unacceptable,” Biden said. “Lives are at stake.”
Vaccinations at the Ridgefield site are available by appointment only to eligible people who pre-registered, and the site will not accept walk-ins, according to the state Department of Health.
A steady stream of cars moved through the fairgrounds after it opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday, said Jim Beriault, site spokesman. Organizers are aiming to vaccinate about 730 to 750 people per day, he said.
Beriault said he saw mostly Washington license plates with just a couple from Oregon throughout the day. The sites are open to anyone eligible regardless of residence, according to the Department of Health.
People are asked not to show up until their appointment, and the two lines of cars moved through the site fairly quickly Tuesday afternoon. The process takes 17 minutes on average, not including the observation time after the vaccination, Beriault said.
When cars first enter the site, patients pick up consent forms to fill out and are directed to a large open building where they enter in two lines and stop at one of several tables spaced out down the middle staffed by Safeway pharmacists, National Guard and health department staff.
Staffers review the paperwork and identify any possible issues, administer the vaccine and direct patients to a parking lot to wait for 15 or 30 minutes under observation, said Hans Hoge, Safeway district pharmacy manager for the southwest region.
Hoge said workers also tell patients how to schedule an appointment for the second dose, which should be about 21 days later.
Safeway staff members take the paperwork back to three area pharmacies for processing and input into the state system to meet the governor’s requirement of entering data within 24 hours, Hoge said.
Vaccinators have been able to pull a sixth dose from the vials most of the time but don’t count on it, and appointment numbers are based on five doses per vial, Hoge said.
To prevent wasting any doses, some immunizers working at the site could get the vaccine, and the Department of Health has a list of people to call from eligible health organizations, Hoge said.
“It’s really exciting, I’ve been impressed with the organization from the Department of Health, National Guard and Safeway,” he said. “I’m excited for prospect of protecting the community and opening up society soon.”
State and local health officials are urging patience as vaccine supply remains limited. According to the Department of Health, about 1.7 million Washingtonians are eligible under phase 1b, which includes those 65 and older and those 50 and older in multigenerational houses.
Cowlitz County providers received 600 doses last week and 400 doses this week, said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, in a Board of Health meeting Tuesday. Providers have the capacity to give more but are limited by the short supply, he said.
The small allocations are frustrating, said Carole Harrison, health department interim director. Harrison said she is advocating for more vaccine from the state and the staff are also working to set up mass vaccination events.
Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties received an incident management team to help establish multiple vaccination sites in the region, including some mobile sites at high-risk workplaces. Krager said he’s “really excited” about the team, which includes 30 staff who are helping identify sites and providing logistical support.
Krager said he hopes once the counties demonstrate they can administer a lot of vaccines, it will add to the county’s case to the state to get more doses.
“Right now, the most crucial thing is getting vaccinations to people, and we’re working to make that happen,” he said.
The three Cowlitz County commissioners who also are the Board of Health, agreed Tuesday that increasing vaccinations important. At the board meeting Tuesday, they asked Krager what they could do to help.
Krager said the incident management team will help identify what resources the health department will need to operate future mass vaccination sites, including staffing and other support.
Harrison said the state told her more money is coming for vaccines administration but right now the county is using funds that would go to case investigation and contact tracing.