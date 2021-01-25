Ridgefield mass vaccination site opens Tuesday, but all appointments are booked

A new state-run coronavirus vaccination site in Ridgefield opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday, but all 2,920 appointments for this week were filled the day registration opened.
Vaccinations at the drive-thru site are available by appointment only to eligible people who pre-registered, and the site at the Clark County Fairgrounds will not accept walk-ins, according to the state Department of Health.
There is no waiting list. State health officials could not identify the next best day to attempt to sign up for a vaccination at the fairgrounds.
The Ridgefield site is one of four opened by the state Department of Health this week to help boost COVID-19 vaccine efforts. State and local officials are asking people be patient as the demand exceeds vaccine supplies.
People under phase 1a of the state’s vaccine plan — healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, high-risk first responders — are eligible. Those in the first tier of phase 1b are also eligible, including those 65 and older or 50 and older in multigenerational households with an older adult who cannot live independently and is being cared for by a relative, caregiver, or someone who works outside the home, or those who are living with and taking care of a child.
Site organizers said they would book as many appointments as doses, supplies and reasonable hours allow, according to the department. Appointments will be made on a week-by-week basis for the time being, they said.
The Department of Health partnered with the Washington National Guard and Safeway to staff the site. Masks are required and people are asked not to show up until their scheduled appointment. All sites will have language access lines available and some may have bilingual staff, according to the department.
Along with the Ridgefield site, the state opened three other mass vaccination sites Monday and Tuesday in Spokane, Wenatchee and Kennewick.
Based on current vaccine allocations, the initial goal is 500 vaccinations per site per day, increasing to about 600 people per day next week, according to the Department of Health. The Ridgefield site received enough vaccine for 730 doses per day over four days.
“As our vaccine allocations increase, these sites will provide additional capacity to get people vaccinated quickly and efficiently across the state,” Secretary of Health Umair Shah said in a statement. “With much less supply of vaccine than people currently eligible, it is going to take time which will require patience from all of us. I want to thank our partners who are working together to help us build the infrastructure needed to reach our goal of 45,000 vaccinations a day.”
Clinics, pharmacies and other healthcare providers also were offering the vaccine but many received reduced allocations or no new doses this week.
PeaceHealth said Monday it will not be receiving any new supply of vaccines to administer in Washington but is hopeful it will get some the following week, said Randy Querin, spokesman. According to PeaceHealth’s website, vaccine appointments are not available at most of its locations, including Longview, Woodland or Vancouver.
Statewide, more than 500,100 vaccines had been given as of Saturday. The state’s seven-day average increased to about 23,960 from 17,600 last week, according to the Department of Health.
As of Saturday, Cowlitz County facilities administered 2,608 doses, according to the state Department of Health. More than 3,390 county residents had been vaccinated as of Saturday, less than 0.7% of the statewide total, and just 4% of the 80,000 estimated adult population of Cowlitz County,
Cowlitz County reported 104 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 3,529.
The county saw an average of 39 daily cases from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, slightly down from 40 the previous week.
The two-week case rate increased to 503 new cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 6 to Jan. 19, up from 481 cases per 100,000 the prior two weeks, according to the county report. Both rates are higher than pre-holiday levels, according to the county.
While the county’s overall death rate is lover than the state’s, the increase over the past couple of months has pushed it above the state’s rate since mid-November, said Shannon Hoskins, county epidemiologist. The county has reported 36 COVID-19 deaths.