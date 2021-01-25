 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ridgefield mass vaccination site opens Tuesday, but all appointments are booked
0 comments
breaking editor's pick alert featured top story

Ridgefield mass vaccination site opens Tuesday, but all appointments are booked

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 vaccine syringes

Syringes of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sit on a table during the first day of administration in Cowlitz County at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview on Dec. 10.

 Courtney Talak

A new state-run coronavirus vaccination site in Ridgefield opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday, but all 2,920 appointments for this week were filled the day registration opened.

Vaccinations at the drive-thru site are available by appointment only to eligible people who pre-registered, and the site at the Clark County Fairgrounds will not accept walk-ins, according to the state Department of Health.

There is no waiting list. State health officials could not identify the next best day to attempt to sign up for a vaccination at the fairgrounds.

The Ridgefield site is one of four opened by the state Department of Health this week to help boost COVID-19 vaccine efforts. State and local officials are asking people be patient as the demand exceeds vaccine supplies.

People under phase 1a of the state’s vaccine plan — healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, high-risk first responders — are eligible. Those in the first tier of phase 1b are also eligible, including those 65 and older or 50 and older in multigenerational households with an older adult who cannot live independently and is being cared for by a relative, caregiver, or someone who works outside the home, or those who are living with and taking care of a child.

Site organizers said they would book as many appointments as doses, supplies and reasonable hours allow, according to the department. Appointments will be made on a week-by-week basis for the time being, they said.

The Department of Health partnered with the Washington National Guard and Safeway to staff the site. Masks are required and people are asked not to show up until their scheduled appointment. All sites will have language access lines available and some may have bilingual staff, according to the department.

Along with the Ridgefield site, the state opened three other mass vaccination sites Monday and Tuesday in Spokane, Wenatchee and Kennewick.

Based on current vaccine allocations, the initial goal is 500 vaccinations per site per day, increasing to about 600 people per day next week, according to the Department of Health. The Ridgefield site received enough vaccine for 730 doses per day over four days.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“As our vaccine allocations increase, these sites will provide additional capacity to get people vaccinated quickly and efficiently across the state,” Secretary of Health Umair Shah said in a statement. “With much less supply of vaccine than people currently eligible, it is going to take time which will require patience from all of us. I want to thank our partners who are working together to help us build the infrastructure needed to reach our goal of 45,000 vaccinations a day.”

Clinics, pharmacies and other healthcare providers also were offering the vaccine but many received reduced allocations or no new doses this week.

PeaceHealth said Monday it will not be receiving any new supply of vaccines to administer in Washington but is hopeful it will get some the following week, said Randy Querin, spokesman. According to PeaceHealth’s website, vaccine appointments are not available at most of its locations, including Longview, Woodland or Vancouver.

Statewide, more than 500,100 vaccines had been given as of Saturday. The state’s seven-day average increased to about 23,960 from 17,600 last week, according to the Department of Health.

As of Saturday, Cowlitz County facilities administered 2,608 doses, according to the state Department of Health. More than 3,390 county residents had been vaccinated as of Saturday, less than 0.7% of the statewide total, and just 4% of the 80,000 estimated adult population of Cowlitz County,

Cowlitz County reported 104 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 3,529.

The county saw an average of 39 daily cases from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, slightly down from 40 the previous week.

The two-week case rate increased to 503 new cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 6 to Jan. 19, up from 481 cases per 100,000 the prior two weeks, according to the county report. Both rates are higher than pre-holiday levels, according to the county.

While the county’s overall death rate is lover than the state’s, the increase over the past couple of months has pushed it above the state’s rate since mid-November, said Shannon Hoskins, county epidemiologist. The county has reported 36 COVID-19 deaths.

Wahkiakum County reported two new cases Monday, bringing its total to 73.

Local COVID-19 vaccination and testing information

Who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination: 

Phase 1a: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, high-risk first responders are eligible 

Phase 1b: Anyone 65 and older and those 50 and older in multigenerational households, including an older adult who cannot live independently and is being cared for by a relative, caregiver, or someone who works outside the home and those who are living with and taking care of a child. 

People can check their eligibility at using the state's Phase Finder tool at doh.wa.gov. 

Local vaccine providers: 

PeaceHealth: Do not call PeaceHealth to make a vaccine appointment. The clinic will reach out to eligible patients when vaccine is available. PeaceHealth is not offering a waitlist for the vaccine. People can sign up online to receive updates. 

Kaiser Permanente: Vaccine appointments were full as of Monday, according to the website. People are asked to check back in five to seven days as the organization adds appointments as supply becomes available. Members and non-members can sign up for waitlists at kp.org. People can also call the recorded message hotline at 1-855-550-0951 for updated information. 

Safeway - Ocean Beach Highway Pharmacy: This location is listed as a vaccine provider on doh.wa.gov, with a link to sign up for an appointment. None were available Monday, and the pharmacy will add more appointments when it receives more vaccine, according to the Department of Health page. 

Ridgefield mass vaccination site: All appointments filled for this week. To make an appointment when more open up, or for more information visit: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/VaccineInformation/MassVaccinationSites. 

Cowlitz County residents who are eligible for the vaccine and don't have a primary care provider can contact the health department at 360-414-5599, ext. 6425 or email askcowlitzhealth@co.cowlitz.wa.us for help.

COVID-19 testing 

The county health department is holding free drive-thru testing at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. 

Most local healthcare facilities offer testing, including PeaceHealth, Kaiser, Cowlitz Family Health Center and Pacific Urgent Care. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News