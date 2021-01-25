Ridgefield mass vaccination site opens Tuesday, but all appointments are booked

PeaceHealth said Monday it will not be receiving any new supply of vaccines to administer in Washington but is hopeful it will get some the following week, said Randy Querin, spokesman. According to PeaceHealth’s website, vaccine appointments are not available at most of its locations, including Longview, Woodland or Vancouver.

Statewide, more than 500,100 vaccines had been given as of Saturday. The state’s seven-day average increased to about 23,960 from 17,600 last week, according to the Department of Health.

As of Saturday, Cowlitz County facilities administered 2,608 doses, according to the state Department of Health. More than 3,390 county residents had been vaccinated as of Saturday, less than 0.7% of the statewide total, and just 4% of the 80,000 estimated adult population of Cowlitz County,

Cowlitz County reported 104 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 3,529.

The county saw an average of 39 daily cases from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, slightly down from 40 the previous week.

The two-week case rate increased to 503 new cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 6 to Jan. 19, up from 481 cases per 100,000 the prior two weeks, according to the county report. Both rates are higher than pre-holiday levels, according to the county.