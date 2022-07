COUGAR — A Ridgefield man died after a one-car crash where a car crashed into a fence Wednesday on highway 503 near Cougar.

Lee W. Joner, 54, of Ridgefield died at the scene of the crash, Washington State Patrol said in a news release.

Joner was the driver of car that was traveling northbound before it left the road, struck a fence and totaled the car, WSP said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

It was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, WSP said.