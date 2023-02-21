Three riders from the Longacre Stables & School of Horsemanship in Longview are headed into the Interscholastic Equestrian Association Zone 9 finals Sunday in Bellingham. They will compete against other teams and riders for the honor of an invitation to the IEA National Championships in Tryon, North Carolina, in April, according to Longacre instructor and owner Donna Longacre.

Cetari White-Anderson from Clatskanie is currently leading the state as “hi-point upper school rider” in the open division. Max Coulter from Winlock is the top upper school beginner rider, and Katelynn Harris from Longview tops the middle school list in the intermediate division, Longacre says.

Both White-Anderson and Harris have been riding several years at Longacre and have qualified for the national championships in past years. This is Coulter’s first year on the team and first year of riding dressage.

The IEA Zone 9 finals competition will be held at Creidmount stables in Bellingham, where the riders will draw an unfamiliar horse’s name out of a hat. They will then compete in a compulsory dressage pattern as well as a group riding class, says Longacre.

Other team members qualified to attend the finals are Brooke Lindsey, Haleyann Maginn and Jaxson Smith, all from Longview.