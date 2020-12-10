Rick Huckaby memorial toy drive Saturday at Tam O'Shanter Park

There will be a Rick Huckaby memorial toy drive Saturday, Dec. 12 to benefit the Salvation Army’s Christmas Center.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., donations of toys for the Salvation Army and nonperishable food for VFW Post 1045 will be accepted at Tam O’Shanter Park at the covered area.

All donations will be on a drive-thru basis because of COVID-19 restrictions, A Facebook page for the event said Santa Claus will be there to wave at those who come by.

Donations can also be dropped off in advance in Kelso at TnT Tire, Oldies Second Gear, DCP Hobbies, and Scooters Bar and Grill and in Longview at PPI and Slapshot USA.

Longtime Kelso resident Huckaby, 69, was fatally wounded in his home last November by an intruder. Huckaby was very active in the community, including dressing up as Santa for local events, according to a GoFundMe account created by his family.

The toy drive is hosted by AARP Pirates and several local radio stations: KLOG, KUKN and The Wave.

