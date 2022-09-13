Revisiting Weyerhaeuser's influence in Longview as woodworkers go on strike

Woodworkers at a local timber giant, with strong local roots, are striking for the first time in nearly four decades.

The Weyerhaeuser sawmill in Longview opened in 1929, with the company's first pulp mill opening in the city two years later. The pulp mill helped Weyerhaeuser survive the Great Depression, the company reports, because the mill earned profits, while the rest of the company saw loses.

Longview's mills came about 30 years after Weyerhaeuser purchased 900,000 acres of timberland in 1900 from Northern Pacific Railway and opened its first sawmill in Everett.

Unionized woodworkers at the timber company last voted to authorize a strike vote during their 2018 negotiations with Weyerhaeuser, but ultimately came to an agreement that prevented a strike from its 400 Longview employees at the time.

The company at its peak employed 5,000 people locally, according to TDN archives, while the current strike includes the roughly 350 hourly woodworkers only.

The Longview mill was the largest in the world at the time it was built, according to Weyerhaeuser's website.

Now, Weyerhaeuser is headquartered in Seattle and owns or manages about 1.3 million acres, along with two mills, two nurseries and several other sites in Washington, according to TDN reports.

Weyerhaeuser in July 2021 sold a portion of the old Longview Timber lands to Oregon-based Hampton Resources, according to TDN archives.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Weyerhaeuser was considered one of the essential businesses exempt from Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order.

In April 2020, the company said it expected supply chain disruptions to result in lower lumber operations; the Longview mill was not affected by curtailments or reduced shift postures that rippled through the company at the time, according to TDN archives.

Weyerhaeuser last year reported a record high $2.6 billion in earnings, triple what it had earned in 2020.

Weyerhaeuser CEO Devin Stockfish partially attributed the success to its timberland transactions from Washington and Alabama. The company at the time said it planned to see similar growth this year and reported $770 million income during its first financial quarter of 2022.

The timber company has also faced some legal challenges and government fines, agreeing to settle with Columbia Riverkeeper in May for $600,000 after alleged water quality violations at its Longview mill.

The state Department of Ecology in February dropped a $40,000 water quality fine on the company after it said there were several stormwater outfall monitoring issues.