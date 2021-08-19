Reunification Day event recognizes parents' work to get their children back

“I’m so incredibly proud,” Parent Representation Program Advocate Heidi Spencer said Thursday. “It’s so much work to get your children home.”

At Thursday’s event, Jennifer Mathis said engaging in services and treatment helped get her 10-year-old son back after more than two years. She said she lost custody because of an abusive relationship and struggled to break out of addiction.

“The drugs are not worth losing your children, believe me,” Mathis said.

Mathis said her son is now home and they just moved into their own apartment.

Attorney Meredith McKell Graff said representing parents is an honor. Her client Hector, who didn’t give his last name, worked to get custody of his 3-year-old son since 2018 and had his case dismissed in June, McKell Graff said.

“My son is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Hector said through a translator. “This was possible thanks to this person next to me.”

As parents were presented with certificates recognizing their progress, Judge Michael Evans said their stories inspire those who may be struggling. The hope with the dependency process is to support and uplift parents so they can support and uplift their children, he said.

“You parents have the humility to learn and the strength to carry on,” Evans said.

