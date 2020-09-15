Return to school will feature health checks, one-way hallways, sneeze guards

Parrish said if a student does get tested for COVID-19, they will be told to quarantine by their doctor until the results come back. During that time, they will do remote learning, he said.

“We’re working closely with the county health department to develop a step-by-step process should we have a positive test,” Parrish said. “If there is a positive test, we’ll go back into the system and look at what classes or classrooms that person was in, who they sat next to and give it to the county health department.”

The Sykward system the district uses will allow officials to rapidly generate a report and send it to the county for contact tracing, Parrish said.

“Using the system allow us to get the data to the county health department quickly, which is really important because the longer you wait the more potential there is for people to get sick,” he said.

The student or staff member’s doctor will control when they can return to in-person school, Parrish said.

Parrish said the district plans to use a multi-level notification protocol. When the district learns someone is being tested, they will notify anyone who was in direct contact with the person that they had contact with someone who is being tested. Those people will also be told if the test comes back negative.