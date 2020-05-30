Return to dine-in seating mixed at local restaurants in first week

Managers worried customers might not want to follow all of the safety rules, like staying six feet apart or not going straight to the bar for a drink, Hefley said. There were a “few instances” where servers had to split tables up because more than five peopled tried to sit there, he said. But for the most part, everyone follows the rules.

“They are excited to be out and basically go play. I’m kind of curious what will happen after two or three weeks have passed. … Are people still going to be as compliant? But so far, so good. Everyone has played nice.”

Adapting to the rules can also challenge staff. For example, the face mask requirement makes it harder to breathe when they are “running circles for six, seven hours” when the tavern is busy.

“But at that point you just have to step outside, let the mask off and breathe,” Hefley said. “We’ve all supplied our own masks. … If we forgot one at home, we have a bunch here just in case.”

Buying masks and other personal protective equipment is an added cost for restaurants, as are other safety requirements, said Mike Julian, owner of the Kelso Theater Pub and Backstage Cafe.