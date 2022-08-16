Retired Longview city attorney, charitable club staple Dave Spencer dies at 88

Dave Spencer worked for the city of Longview for decades. On Aug. 5, he died unexpectedly at age 88 from complications after heart treatment, leaving a void at the family dinner table and inside local clubs.

When Dave graduated law school, he turned down a job in Seattle to remain in Longview for the "small town community," said his widow Cheryl.

Longview's city attorney to retire Dave Spencer, who has served as Longview's city attorney for nearly half a century, will retire June 30, the city announced Wednesday.

It was the same community-driven mindset that landed Dave in organizations like the Kiwanis Club of Kelso Longview, regularly barbecuing salmon in the group's since-disbanded annual Fourth of July event at Lake Sacajawea.

In 1987, Dave left a Longview private practice to work fulltime as city attorney — a job he would keep until 2006, according to his family. The gig suited the man who always found a solution, said his son Bill; a motto he also adopted.

"Don't let a problem be a roadblock; it's only an obstacle," he said. "I live by that."

Dave worked for the city for decades, first as part-time city attorney. During his tenure he saw Longview switch from a strong mayor to a city manager form of government, and he subsequently helped hire three city managers, according to The Daily News archives. He also helped develop the Mint Farm Industrial Park off Industrial Way.

"He always wanted to do what was right and do it the right way," Cheryl said.

Dave was born in Texas in 1933 but relocated to Longview around the age of 9. He served in the U.S. Army for two years immediately after his R.A. Long High School graduation in 1952.

He married Sara Larkin in 1955 and had three children while attending college. Dave and Cheryl married in 1981 and raised Cheryl's daughter together.

If you go What: Dave Spencer memorial and celebration of life When: 11 a.m., Sept. 10 Where: Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge, 900 Ash St., Kelso

Dave was never much for downtime, Bill said. He was a former Longview Yacht Club commodore. He traveled with the Kelso-Longview Elks RV club, and even practiced a case in front of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Dave helped sell fireworks for the Kiwanis club regularly, including this summer. When he couldn't help with the club's parking at the Cowlitz County Fair this July because of his treatment, Bill covered for him.

Dave was looking forward to the Elks car show on Aug. 6, Cheryl said, but his time was cut short just before.

At the car show, his son won a raffle prize of a retro Coca-Cola minifridge with the event logo attached. Instead of taking the prize, he auctioned it off on the spot for $1,000 and donated the funds to a local veterans organization in his father's name.

Dave was ethical, social and giving, Bill said. He was always eager to lend a hand and have a laugh. He lived in a small town so "his contribution would matter," Bill said.

"And it has," he added.

In addition to Cheryl and Bill, Dave leaves behind his children Jana Lunday, Peg Dahl, Susan Kovari and Tracy Lasater, as well as nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.