Retired Kelso barber, Lakeside Industries team up to fix deteriorating Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens road

The road to Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens is cracked; century-old gravestones are tilted; and the headstones sometimes are too worn to read.
When Kelso native Bill Ammons visits, he sees beyond the deterioration, to a lifetime of local friends and family laid to rest.
The longtime local activist is raising nearly $86,000 to repave the mile of roadway surrounding the cemetery so visitors can reach graves for decades to come.
Ammons is a retired Kelso barber, like his father before him, and spent decades spearheading local coat, shoe and school supply drives. Now, he wants to ensure Kelso’s past remains intact for the future.
“People aren’t going to be able to go up there and take flowers to their loved ones,” Ammons said. “If the road isn’t fixed, (the cemetery will) become nothing.”
Road condition
Lakeside Industries Longview Operations Manager Kris Johnson said sections of the road surrounding the 30-acre cemetery are up to 40 years old.
He said the company could work in three phases: two that require repaving sections and one to convert a dirt section to gravel.
If all the funds came at once, Johnson said the entire project could be completed in about a week.
The company’s Longview branch discounted the roughly $86,000 estimate. The business also is donating $1,500 in materials and labor to fix the road’s potholes in the next two weeks.
Johnson said he wanted the company to be the first to donate to Ammons’ cause.
Johnson has known Ammons for at least 30 years, when the barber would cut Johnson and other R.A. Long High School football and basketball players’ hair. He said Ammons always treated them “like star athletes.”
“Bill was always trying to help people,” he said. “You don’t appreciate it as a kid, but as an adult and parent, you can appreciate that that’s pretty special.”
Ownership
Cowlitz County Historical Museum curator Bill Watson said the cemetery’s land was purchased by the Kelso Oddfellows Lodge in 1901.
The Oddfellows are an international fraternal organization. Ammons said the Kelso chapter disbanded about a decade ago when the remaining members died.
Bill Dolph said his mother leased and operated the property from the Oddfellows from about 1986 until she passed away in 1995.
After her death, Dolph said he received a call from the remaining Oddfellow members who transferred the property to him through a quitclaim deed later that day.
History
Examining the cemetery’s tombstones unveils Kelso’s long history, Watson said.
Up to 30 Civil War veterans are buried there, he said.
Museum staff and volunteers plan to portray four people buried at the cemetery in a May 6 online lecture about local impacts of the Spanish Flu in a nod to the current pandemic. The selections include a state representative, grocery clerk, Civil War veteran and 10-year-old, all of whom died from the virus in 1918 or 1919.
Without the Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens, Watson said residents won’t have a tangible site to “spark curiosity” about Kelso history or a place to honor those buried there.
“Where else are people going to go to memorialize those who passed?” he said. “Every time I go, there are a few more paying tribute to their loved ones.”
To donate, call Ammons at 360-274-7811.