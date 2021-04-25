Retired Kelso barber, Lakeside Industries team up to fix deteriorating Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens road

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The company’s Longview branch discounted the roughly $86,000 estimate. The business also is donating $1,500 in materials and labor to fix the road’s potholes in the next two weeks.

Johnson said he wanted the company to be the first to donate to Ammons’ cause.

Johnson has known Ammons for at least 30 years, when the barber would cut Johnson and other R.A. Long High School football and basketball players’ hair. He said Ammons always treated them “like star athletes.”

“Bill was always trying to help people,” he said. “You don’t appreciate it as a kid, but as an adult and parent, you can appreciate that that’s pretty special.”

Ownership

Cowlitz County Historical Museum curator Bill Watson said the cemetery’s land was purchased by the Kelso Oddfellows Lodge in 1901.

The Oddfellows are an international fraternal organization. Ammons said the Kelso chapter disbanded about a decade ago when the remaining members died.

Bill Dolph said his mother leased and operated the property from the Oddfellows from about 1986 until she passed away in 1995.

