Retired farmers market 'honey lady' dies at 92

She served on the board of the Cowlitz Beekeepers Association, and she stood in as a local expert for news coverage of Colony Collapse Discover and dwindling bee populations .

“She also helped people pollinate their flower fields and their fruit trees,” Carol Ann Davis said.

Her persona as honey lady stuck with her through her tenure with the market.

“Even after she left, people would want to know where the honey lady was,” said John Raupp, a former vendor who worked the booth neighboring Davis’ for nearly a decade.

Raupp said he always admired Davis. She was a hard worker and “brilliant woman” who knew how to win over customers. Though honey was her mainstay, Davis also sold homegrown produce, plant starts and wreaths.

“She always amazed me that probably this time of year, she could put out a wreath and it would sell,” Raupp said last week. “I couldn’t believe it. This early in the year and it would sell!”

Raupp said he “never, never had a problem” with Davis. Their products were different enough to not cause competition, and she was “very easy to work with.”

He chuckled as he recounted the one time he could remember her hassling him.