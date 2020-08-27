Retired farmers market 'honey lady' dies at 92

Eva B. Davis, a longtime Longview resident known best as the “honey lady” at the Cowlitz County Farmers Market, died this month at age 92.
Although she spent the last six years of her life living with family in the Puget Sound area, Davis made a lasting impression on the vendors of the local market with her sweet demeanor and strong work ethic.
“I think for most of us, Eva was our inspiration. We celebrated her 80th birthday here,” said Laurie Kochis, farmer’s market manager. “I think whenever any of us starts to get a little tired of doing this, we think of Eva and say, ‘Oh, buck it up.’ ”
Davis sold honey products and produce from her booth at the market for more than 30 years. She started vending in her mid-50s, shortly after her husband, Frank, died in 1983.
He left to Davis his 17 beehives on the couple’s 100-acre homestead in the Columbia Heights neighborhood.
“The bees caught her interest simply because someone had to take care of them after dad died,” said Davis’ daughter, Carol Ann. “They were his bees, and she didn’t want them to starve or be angry with her. It would be a waste of honey if she didn’t take care of them.”
Beekeeping soon switched from necessity to passion for Davis. She doubled her operation to 34 hives and started selling honey sticks, honey combs and other products at the market.
She served on the board of the Cowlitz Beekeepers Association, and she stood in as a local expert for news coverage of Colony Collapse Discover and dwindling bee populations .
“She also helped people pollinate their flower fields and their fruit trees,” Carol Ann Davis said.
Her persona as honey lady stuck with her through her tenure with the market.
“Even after she left, people would want to know where the honey lady was,” said John Raupp, a former vendor who worked the booth neighboring Davis’ for nearly a decade.
Raupp said he always admired Davis. She was a hard worker and “brilliant woman” who knew how to win over customers. Though honey was her mainstay, Davis also sold homegrown produce, plant starts and wreaths.
“She always amazed me that probably this time of year, she could put out a wreath and it would sell,” Raupp said last week. “I couldn’t believe it. This early in the year and it would sell!”
Raupp said he “never, never had a problem” with Davis. Their products were different enough to not cause competition, and she was “very easy to work with.”
He chuckled as he recounted the one time he could remember her hassling him.
“I had chrysanthemums in the fall, and they were quite tall. That was the only time she ever, ever was negative towards my booth, because I was holding her honey sign,” Raupp laughed. “My chrysanthemums were too big, so I had to change things around so her sign was visible. That was her big thing: the honey.”
Teresa Bergman, fellow vendor and owner of Cowlitz River Dahlias, said Davis had a “wide following” because people “just really enjoyed buying from her.” If customers asked for advice on growing plants, Davis was always willing to share her insights.
She volunteered as a Master Gardener for 15 years and tended to a plot in the Longview Community Garden.
Davis ran her booth independently, loading and unloading her “little pickup” by herself, Kochis said. She’d turn down help if anyone tried to offer.
When she wasn’t selling, she helped out on the market’s governing board.
“She was our secretary and bookkeeper for I can’t tell you how many years,” Kochis said. “She put in many many many hours of volunteer work to help the market and keep it going and to help it grow.”
She applied the same work ethic into all parts of her life, said her daughter.
“She was a pioneer, definitely. She became that woman of the house when she was growing up at age 12 because her mother lost her leg and was hospitalized for six months. Somebody had to do the canning and the washing and the feeding the chickens, so that’s what she did,” her daughter said.
Davis moved to Longview with her husband, Frank, in 1948. Four years later, the couple moved to their permanent home in the Columbia Heights neighborhood.
The property included several acres of forestland and a barn that Davis tended to. When the land was logged off, Davis replanted 26,500 by hand, Carol Ann said. Davis also built her own terraced garden in the hillside of her property, as well as a greenhouse.
“She self-described herself as someone who didn’t want a minute. Life was too short,” her daughter said.
Davis retired her booth at the Cowlitz Community Farmer’s Market in 2014 at age 86.
“It was only because we made her move out of Longview,” said her daughter, Carol Ann. “She moved up to Bellfair, to Davis Farms, where her sister and brother-in-law had raised 10 kids. And she continued to work at the farmer’s market in Bellfair.”
Her family is accepting donations for the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market in place of flowers.
“She was one of our big bee people, and we definitely miss her deeply,” Kochis said.
