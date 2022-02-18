 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Restriping of I-5 overpass at exit 49 in Castle Rock begins

CASTLE ROCK — Crews restriped the Huntington Avenue North overpass, which crosses Interstate 5 at exit 49, started Friday morning.

Flaggers directed alternating traffic in both directions over the bridge, the state said.

The state restriped lanes and crosswalks, said Castle Rock Public Works Director Dave Vorse. The work is part of two trails systems which intersect: The city’s Riverfront Trail and the countywide Six Rivers Trail.

The Riverfront Trail follows the Cowlitz River and runs from the Castle Rock Visitor Center off Huntington Avenue North, to Dike Road, to the Lions Pride Park along Huntington Avenue South. The Six Rivers Trail is a long-running plan to connect roughly 40 miles of Cowlitz County trails from around Castle Rock in the north to Woodland in the south.

The work is funded by federal dollars, said Vorse, while state funds to create transportation accessible to people of all abilities and without vehicles starts west of the highway. 

The new crosswalks will work alongside the recently installed pedestrian island — a concrete refuge for people to safely cross to and from the Castle Rock Visitor Center to the overpass’s sidewalk to reach the restaurants and businesses on the other side.

Different bridge

The overpass project is about a mile northeast of the bridge on PH 10 Highway and State Route 411 that crosses the Cowlitz River near the Castle Rock Raceway. The state reports construction on that bridge is to go to bid in June, with construction to begin in August and be completed by February 2023.

PH 10 Bridge

Vehicles drive in 2020 on the patch-worked PH 10 bridge over the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock.

The plan is to replace the 59-year-old bridge deck littered with potholes, Vorse said. The state says the work is estimated to cost about $7 million in local, state and federal funds.

