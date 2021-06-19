Resolution opposed to "vaccine segregation" voted down by Kelso Council

The Kelso City Council voted against a resolution that would have a declared the city opposed to any mask requirements or limits based on vaccination status.

Councilmembers voted 3-2 to not enact the resolution during Tuesday’s city council meeting. Lisa Alexander, who introduced the resolution to the city council, and Keenan Harvey voted in favor.

The proposed resolution would have kept the city from promoting mask requirements or proof of COVID-19 vaccination at city-sponsored events. It would have declared the city council opposed to any government-mandated “vaccine segregation.” The resolution also directed the city to contact the office of Gov. Jay Inslee and demand a full lifting of coronavirus restrictions by the end of June.

“The city of Kelso is an inclusive community where businesses and citizens are treated with equal access, regardless of vaccination status or mask usage,” the resolution said.

Kelso city manager Andrew Hamilton and city attorney Janean Parker advised the council against passing the resolution. Parker said the resolution was more “aspirational” than actually enforceable and both officials worried that the stance would conflict with the State Department of Health and other statewide actions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}