Residents can dispose of medication during drug Take Back Day on Saturday

People can safely dispose of unused or expired medications and vaping products Saturday during a national drug Take Back Day.

Local law enforcement agencies and the Longview-based nonprofit EPIC Coalition are hosting two drive-thru sites open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Walgreens and the Kelso Rite Aid.

The Kalama Police Department will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to collect medications.

Medications can remain in their original containers and labels do not need to be removed. Medications not in their original containers also will be accepted. Vape pens and e-cigarettes with batteries removed will be collected. Intra-venous solutions, injectables, syringes, chemotherapy medications, inhalers and medical waste will not be accepted.

Last year, about 676 pounds of medication was collected during the Take Back Event at the two stores. Nationwide, 372 tons of medication were collected from nearly 5,000 sites during the last Take Back Day in October, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration website.

People who can't make it Saturday can dispose of medications in a drop box in the Hall of Justice foyer, or at the kiosk in the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services lobby.

