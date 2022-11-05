Resident claims bedbugs, rodents, in downtown hotel

A family concerned about their son's living conditions at a downtown hotel claims the site is plagued by rodents, insects, maintenance issues, and safety concerns.

The Smallwood Hotel, located at 1255 Commerce Avenue in Longview's downtown, is nestled between The Pet Works store and the Bigfoot Screens Printing shop. A single obscure glass door is the only visible indicator that the business exists.

After experiencing a bout of homelessness, Andrew Casciato, 36, was sent to the Smallwood Hotel through his case manager.

Andrew says he served in the Army and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues. His six-month stay at Smallwood has compounded his mental health problems. "This place has deepened my depression," said Casciato.

Since his arrival, he has been locked outside his room, locked inside his room, spotted roaches and rodents in the communal areas, and has been experiencing bedbug bites on his arms and legs.

"A couple of days after I moved in, I started getting bedbugs. Later on I started seeing roaches... I'm afraid [I'm] going to get a disease or something," said Andrew.

On May 8, Andrew's sister Rebecca sent an email to the Cowlitz County Health Department, saying, "there is mold and rust EVERYWHERE! The walls are falling apart!" and that "there has been a bug issue since my brother moved in."

The apartment is more of a dorm room, consisting of a bed, a tv, and miscellaneous items. The kitchen, bathroom, and shower are all shared with other tenants.

A small gray space heater, the size of the toaster, is the only heat source for Andrew. There were times when his mother would have to rush over a blanket to him to deal with the low temperatures. He cooks with an air fryer in his room because of the poor conditions in the kitchen.

Given that he's been more vocal with his criticism, he believes he has been "getting more guff" from hotel management.

One of the hotel's earliest appearances in the Daily News was a 2009 article in which the hotel was described as a "run-down tenement," that the building is falling apart, and that the facility lacks proper heating and water, as well as fire safety measures.

The Reid family has owned the hotel since 1998. In 2009, the city closed the hotel stating the dwelling was "imminently hazardous to the health, safety, morals and general welfare of the occupants," Longview's director of community development John Brickey was quoted as saying.

Donna Elam, 59, Andrew's mother, told the Daily News that when she brought up the bedbug issue with Chris, he would blame Andrew: "this [bedbugs] has been going on since Andrew moved in."

Christopher Reid told the Daily News, "Yeah, we've had a couple [bedbugs], but we go through the rooms and take care of it."

Reid said, "We have machines that take care of it. That heats the room up, 150 degrees, 140 degrees. So, we get [them] on occasion, but it is not infested. [If] that's what you want to know."

Donna was once a truck driver but now is on disability and described the hotel as "inhumane."

The former Smallwood owner, Christopher Reid, who once owned and operated the Pit Shop, pleaded guilty in 2013 to selling meth to an informant, working on behalf of federal law enforcement, on two separate occasions.

Reid told the Daily News he transferred ownership of the hotel to his children "years ago" and that he serves as the hotel's "maintenance guy."

Federal prosecutors noted that Reid was renting out rooms to drug addicts while, at the same time, selling narcotics to users.

The Daily News reported that Reid was selling meth for Jesus Antonio Madrigal-Ceja, a major narcotics distributor who primarily worked in the Pacific Northwest.

According to the US Attorney's Office's press release, dated Feb 22, 2013. Reid's hotel" had the reputation in the community of housing drug addicts, … Given Reid's drug dealing, the fact that he ran a hotel for drug addicts is an aggravating factor that this Court should consider when sentencing Reid."

Despite calls for the hotel to be shut down by city officials, tenants' complaints about health issues, and one of the owners being sentenced to federal prison for being a drug dealer, the hotel remains active and open.

The Daily News obtained a 2021 Transient Accommodations Inspection report from the Washington State Department of Health, listing Samuel Reid as the hotel's owner.

The inspector wrote that he observed a "mold-like substance" in the communal kitchen, bathroom, and community shower. He saw "damage on [the] wall next to [the] toilet in upstairs community bathroom" and reported damage to the kitchen's drywall.

The inspector noted that the hotel's fire extinguishers were last inspected in March 2017 and wrote, "This is a CRITICAL VIOLATION."

Reid said the fire extinguishers are "brand new" and that they were installed a "few months ago."

The inspector's review didn't include any residents' rooms due to them being occupied during the assessment.

Andrew's father, Jay Casciato, 63, said, "There has been an ongoing and continuous problem with the infestation of bedbugs, cockroaches, and, now more recently, rats."

Jay Casciato has described both Reids as slumlords. He said his son and other residents "live in horrid conditions," and feels "that [owners] and manager are totally taking advantage and [don't] care about nothing more than collecting the rent!" said Casciato.

"If I get a complaint, I get right on it," Reid said. Jay Casciato and Elam said they've reported the hotel to state and local authorities, but "It's been a couple of months, and still nothing [has] been done," Casciato said.

Reid doesn't hire an exterminator because "I get more into it than they do," and "the whole town is infested with them... They're all over Longview. They're in every, almost every hotel, you know, they come, and they go."

Mr. Reid said the authorities inspected the hotel a month and a half ago. However, Washington State Department of Health spokesperson Shelby Anderson told the Daily News the DOH has received a complaint against the Smallwood Hotel, but the "inspector has not been able to access the facility yet."

Anderson said the "DOH is also trying to conduct a follow-up inspection to document corrections following the last inspection in 2021."

DOH inspections are not pass-fail evaluations, but under state law, the Department of Health does have the authority to revoke, suspend, and even deny a license.

The current owner of the Smallwood Hotel, Samuel Reid, was asked for a comment but has yet to respond to the request.

When asked if anything would change, Andrew responded with an assertive "no," he plans on moving out of the hotel as soon as possible.