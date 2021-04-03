Researchers, conservations sue Forest Service over Spirit Lake road

In a system like a stream if you mess up something at the top of the stream, it affects all of it,” she said. “There are an infinite number of future sites that I could have studied that will be devastated by the road. I’m just getting started.”

The road will cross wetlands and a dozen streams, Bishop said. He added that 25 plots is not an accurate number because while that might be what the road directly goes through, the blowing dust, erosion and other impacts from road construction will have a far broader effect. He has three active projects on the mountain, and two would be “severely impacted,” he said, along with his graduate student’s project.

And while the direct footprint of the road and construction site might be 4% of the overall monument, the Pumice Plain is the core of many research projects, so the effect would be greater.

“What percent of your body is your heart?” Bishop said. “Not a very big one, but the heart is important. This road goes through the most important area.”

There also is risk from invasive species, such as the New Zealand mud snail, that Bishop said have not been properly addressed in the Forest Service’s plan; nor has the possibility there might be a population of protected steelhead salmon in Spirit Lake, which is under investigation.