Researchers call for local ICE youth release; legal battle heats up

The report is the latest update in a two-year legal fight over information about the juveniles held at the Cowlitz Youth Services Center, which is one of three U.S. facilities where ICE is approved to house unaccompanied minors for more than 72 hours at a time.

UW professor Angelina Godoy, who is the director of the UW's Center for Human Rights requested the criminal history and other information of the minors in 2018 as part of an investigation into Washington immigration practices. ICE blocked juvenile justice officials from releasing that information, so the county, which is willing to release it, went to the local courts last year to ask a judge to determine whether it can lawfully do so. ICE later removed the case to U.S. District Court.

ICE claims that federal regulations give it sole authority to release the documents. Godoy and the county disagree and say the university is a public agency entitled to the records for research purposes. She maintains that the government, by blocking access to the records, is effectively operating an undemocratic “black site” by holding the juveniles without explaining their charges or causes for detention.

The Thursday report cites anonymous interviews with non-migrant former detainees at juvenile detention who say the ICE juveniles typically didn’t know why they were held in detention at all.